RAPID CITY - Bobby F. Lewis, 83, of Rapid City, SD, passed away June 19, 2022.

Bob was born on March 9, 1939 to Albert and Prudence (Ritter) Lewis in Flathead County, Montana. He attended a country school, graduating in the class of 1957, from Flathead County High School in Kallispell, Montana. Bob enlisted in the Montana National Guard, joined the Air Force in 1960, stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base. After his service, he lived one year in Phillip, SD, before returning to Rapid City to work in finance business. (Bob always said he never made enough money to leave town.) In 1972, (after the flood) he became a Property Manager Director for Urban Renewal for 5 years, disposing of all properties located in the floodways. In 1977, he became a Real Estate Appraiser and started Black Hills Appraiser, retiring in 2012.

Bob was an active member in Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, Diplomat, Elks Lodge 1187, Masonic Lodge #25, NAJA Shriner and Morning Optimist.

Bob loved to travel and play golf. After retirement, he spent many summer hours getting rid of weeds and trimming plants on the Elks Golf Course, which gave him great pleasure picking up pine cones on all the neighbors yards.

Survivors include his wife, Judy, of 43 years; children Eric Lewis of Colorado Springs, CO, Chad Lewis and Kevin (Lori) Lewis of Rapid City, SD, Timothy (Pam) Voegele and Laura Corrigan of Rapid City, SD; 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Al Lewis, Sam Lewis; sister Evelyn Smithsonian and daughter, Penny Hill.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4pm on July 10th at the Elks Lodge in Rapid City.

Family and friends are asked to bring stories and jokes they shared with Bob over the years so all can enjoy them as everyone who knew him, knew, knew he loved to laugh and tell jokes and stories. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.