Bonnie C. Plooster

Bonnie C. Plooster

PIEDMONT - Bonnie C. Plooster, 76, Piedmont, died Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Monday June 6, with a visitation one hour prior, at Grace Reformed Church in Rapid City, SD with Reverend David Fagrey officiating. Interment will follow at the Piedmont Cemetery in Piedmont, SD.

A memorial has been established to the Grace Reformed Church.

Services will be livestreamed on westriverfuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of West River Funeral Directors. Friends and family can sign the on-line guest register and leave written condolences at westriverfuneral.com.

