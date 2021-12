KADOKA | Bonnie Enders, age 96, died on Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Kadoka Nursing Home.

A visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, December 10, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kadoka.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 11, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kadoka with Pastor Marcia Brennan officiating.

Interment will follow at the Kadoka Cemetery.