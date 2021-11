KADOKA | Bonnie Enders, age 96, of Kadoka, South Dakota, died on Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Kadoka Nursing Home.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. on Friday, November 19, at the Concordia Lutheran Church in Kadoka, and one hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 20, at the Concordia Lutheran Church in Kadoka.

Interment will follow at the Kadoka Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka.