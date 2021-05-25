Bonnie L. Dibble

HELENA, Mont. | Bonnie Lou Dibble went to be with the Lord on May 17, 2021 at the age of 91. She had aspirations of making it to 100; however, we believe she wouldn't change a thing as she is now with Jesus and her family and friends.

Bonnie was born on Sept. 14, 1929 in Custer, SD, to Arthur and Lena Duncan. She had five brothers and eight sisters. While growing up, she lived in Custer and Edgemont, SD. In her teen years she was known as the best “jitterbug” dancer in the state. Boys would actually line up to get a dance with her.

She married Charles "Chuck" Dibble in Edgemont on Sept. 23, 1948. They were married for 60 years until Chuck's passing on May 4, 2009. They raised two boys and two girls. They lived most of their marriage in Edgemont with one year in Menlo, IA, and the last 21 years in Helena, MT.