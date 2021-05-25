Bonnie L. Dibble

HELENA, Mont. | Bonnie Lou Dibble went to be with the Lord on May 17, 2021 at the age of 91. She had aspirations of making it to 100; however, we believe she wouldn't change a thing as she is now with Jesus and her family and friends.
Bonnie was born on Sept. 14, 1929 in Custer, SD, to Arthur and Lena Duncan. She had five brothers and eight sisters. While growing up, she lived in Custer and Edgemont, SD. In her teen years she was known as the best “jitterbug” dancer in the state. Boys would actually line up to get a dance with her.
She married Charles "Chuck" Dibble in Edgemont on Sept. 23, 1948. They were married for 60 years until Chuck's passing on May 4, 2009. They raised two boys and two girls. They lived most of their marriage in Edgemont with one year in Menlo, IA, and the last 21 years in Helena, MT.
Bonnie was a Stay-at-Home Mom. However, she always helped Chuck with the family businesses: the Enco Gas Station, Edgemont Crew Transport, Bonnie's Janitorial, and B & C Tax Service. She kept a watchful eye for any errors and enjoyed giving Chuck a hard time when catching them. She truly believed that if you can't do a job correctly and to the best of your ability, then don't do the job. She was a perfectionist and took pride in being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She taught all her children by example about honesty and integrity. She always made sure her children were exposed to the Church, it was important to her that they know about Jesus and his love.
Bonnie enjoyed crafts (mastering candle Buddhas and bead Snowmen), Nintendo and computer games, crossword puzzles, flowers and especially her grandchildren. Bonnie enjoyed the holidays, winning many Xmas decorating awards and making some of the best popcorn balls and peanut butter fudge around.
Survivors include daughter, Linda Minkoff of Denver, CO; and sons, Larry (Joyce) Dibble of East Helena, MT, and (Rob)yn Dibble of Denver, CO. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Dara (Ryan) Heick, Dan Minkoff, Ron Samoray, Matthew (Shelley) Eichenfels, Chuck Samoray, Jon Minkoff, Amanda Eichenfels, Mike (Amy) Minkoff, Maria Tollefson, Dave Samoray and Kayla (Lauren) Eichenfels. Also, six great-grandchildren and a sister, Delores Krupa.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; daughter, Vicki Samoray who passed on Nov. 23, 2020; and 12 brothers and sisters.
Bonnie has been cremated and her ashes along with Chuck and Vicki will be taken to South Dakota in July.
Mom, thank you for being our Mom. We are grateful for your love, acceptance, humor, and kindness. We will see you soon.
To offer a condolence to the family or share a story about Bonnie please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com.