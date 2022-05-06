GREELEY - Bonnie L. Roth of Greeley, formerly of Laramie, was born to Gordon and Corinne Luhm on August 16, 1952, in Milwaukee, WI. Bonnie passed away May 1, 2022. Her road with her family and two younger brothers Steve and Ed took them from Milwaukee to Elmhurst, IL, and then to Littleton, CO.

It was in Colorado where she met Robert Albert Roth and they went on their first date on December 10, 1972, at a Denver Broncos football game, later exchanging their vows on June 10, 1973, at the Littleton Bible Chapel. Bonnie was a scholar. She was awarded the prestigious Boettcher Foundation Scholarship at Arapahoe High School, later receiving her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Summa Cum Laude) in 1974 from the University of Northern Colorado. Later in her professional career, she earned her Master of Science in Parent-Child Nursing in 1991 at the University of Wyoming. She was a life-long learner and student, always willing to share her knowledge and experience with others. Bonnie was a nurse. She was a Registered Nurse (RN) for the State of Wyoming from 1974 until 2020. Her compassion and love for her patients and their health were evident her entire life. She served as a Public Health Nurse, Lamaze Instructor, Hospital Obstetrics Staff Nurse, Prepared Childbirth Instructor, and a School Nurse for the UW Lab School, Laramie Senior High School, Whiting High School, and multiple rural schools within the Albany County School District. She was regularly commended for her compassion, professionalism, and servanthood as an RN. Bonnie was a homemaker. Her extraordinary ability to provide care to tens of thousands of patients and students and staff in her lifelong nursing career never superseded her love and care for her family and the home. She made homes on Kearney Street and Corthell Road that were comfortable, functional, and welcoming to all who entered.

The Roth family absolutely loved being home where many memories were made and cherished. Bonnie was a believer. Her faith in Jesus Christ was deeply important to her and Bob and they loved their churches as they established their family in Laramie while attending a house Wesleyan Church, Grace Baptist Church, Laramie Valley Chapel, and Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church in their 46 years in Laramie together. Ruth 1:16 and Joshua 24:15 were two Bible verses that were meaningful to Bonnie and Bob. Going to church and participating in the body of believers was always a priority for the family as they grew in their faith. Bonnie bravely battled Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) at the end of her journey on earth the past five months, and entered into the presence of Jesus Christ on May 1, 2022 in Greeley, CO.

Bonnie is survived by her two sons, Ryan (Jennifer) of Greeley, CO, Wesley (Kim) of Piedmont, SD; six grandchildren: Noah (23), Andrew (21), Nathanael (19), Sarabeth (17), Kaleb (11) and Elsie (8); brother Steve (Janelle) Luhm of Salt Lake City, UT; brother Ed (Rebecca) Luhm of Worland, WY; along with numerous extended family members. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob, of 43 years, and her parents, Gordon and Corinne Luhm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassion International (compassion.com), Northern Colorado Youth for Christ (ncyfc.org), or Meals on Wheels.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church in Laramie, WY, with Pastor Wes Roth officiating. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.