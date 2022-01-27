Bonnie L. Walker

RAPID CITY | Bonnie L. (Little Crow) Walker, 66, was called home to be with the Lord on January 16, 2022. She was born on January 12, 1956 to Phillip and Pearl (Sleeping Bear) Little Crow.

Bonnie grew up in Rapid City, SD where she met Jimmy Walker Jr. The two were happily married for 40 years. Jimmy and Bonnie had seven children: Jimmy, Roberta, Jason, Tavis, Toby, Tehra, and Ashley.

Bonnie was a very hard-working woman for many years. She worked as a CNA at Avantara Health. She was known for her love of God and her works within the ministry. Her calling within the ministry began when she dedicated her life to Christ in 1980. She became an Evangelist, notably preaching the gospel within the jail and prison ministries. She became a mentor for many women, specifically, empowering Lakota women within the Christian faith. She participated in donating and volunteering to many organizations around the world and within the Rapid City community and surrounding areas including the multiple reservations.

In her free time, Bonnie loved to read, bead, and spend time with her children and grandchildren. She loved thrift shopping and interior design. Bonnie will be remembered by her sweet, caring, and loving soul. She dedicated her entire life to living for the Lord and spending time with her family.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her father and mother, Phillip and Pearl Little Crow; brothers, Mathew Little Crow and Steven Little Crow; sisters, Carol Little Crow and Connie Little Crow; and her grandparents.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Jimmy Walker; seven children, Jimmy Walker III of Rapid City, SD, Roberta Goodman of Belleville, IL, Jason Goodman of Sioux Falls, SD, Tavis (Shane) Walker of Rapid City, SD, Tobias Walker of Springfield, SD, Tehra (Leslie) Tanore of Phoenix, AZ, Ashley Walker of Lead, SD; 16 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Karen (James) Norris of Lead, SD; brother, Cullen (Claudette) Little Crow of Deadwood, SD; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. at Faith Temple Church of God in Christ on Friday, February 4, 2022. Interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. and reception will follow at the Mother Butler Center.

