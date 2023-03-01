DUPREE - Bonnie Mitchell, born December 25, 1936, age 86 of Dupree, SD; passed away on Friday evening, February 24, 2023 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. MT, Monday, March 6, 2023 at the United Church of Christ in Dupree. Pastor Pauline Webb will officiate with burial in the Dupree Cemetery. The Service will be livestreamed on the website www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com and can be viewed by going to Bonnie's obituary and clicking on "View Funeral Service Here". Cards can be mailed to Pam Henderson, PO Box 399, Dupree, SD 57623.