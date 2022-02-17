PIEDMONT | Bradford Glenn Hofland, 80, of Piedmont, SD, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Monument Hospital in Rapid City, SD. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Interment with full military honors will follow in Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD. Visitation and viewing will be one hour prior to the funeral service.