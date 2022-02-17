 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bradford Glenn Hofland

PIEDMONT | Bradford Glenn Hofland, 80, of Piedmont, SD, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Monument Hospital in Rapid City, SD. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Interment with full military honors will follow in Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD. Visitation and viewing will be one hour prior to the funeral service.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.

