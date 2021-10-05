YANKTON | Bradley Eugene Glover, son of Elbert and Mary Lou E. (Kirkendaul) Glover, was born August 12,1952 in Omaha, Nebraska, and passed away peacefully Sept. 24, 2021. He was raised in Omaha, Nebraska, moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and then to Fort Dodge, Iowa, with his parents and siblings.

He joined the Marines in August of 1971. He received his GED in the military and served his country for four years. He spent his military time in Vietnam and North Carolina as a heavy equipment mechanic and bus driver, respectively. He was a golden gloves boxer while serving in the marines, earned a rifle expert shooting badge and a letter of appreciation during his term of service, with an honorable discharge in August 1975.

Brad spent his life as a small engine mechanic in Iowa, Florida and South Dakota. He loved hunting, fishing, and working on vehicles. He spent much of his time in the garage turning wrenches to see what he could fix up. He spent several years drag racing with his brothers and friends. While living in Florida, he enjoyed catching shrimp and deep-sea fishing. After moving back to the Midwest, he was able to spend time with his family and friends fishing, hunting, snagging paddle fish, and shooting pool throughout the area and several trips to Las Vegas, Nevada for National Tournaments.