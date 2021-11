RAPID CITY | Brenda L. Luedtke, 49, passed away November 23, 2021. Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church with visitation beginning at 9. A luncheon will follow at the church. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. at Pine Lawn. Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.