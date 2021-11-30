RAPID CITY | Brenda Lee Schneider Luedtke was born on September 22, 1972, in Rapid City SD to Jim and Monica Schneider. She was such a bright light for all of us from the moment she was born.

Brenda attended school in Rapid City. She worked at Little Caesar's, Landstrom's, and Riddles. She went to work for BHSSC and worked several years at the Career Learning Center, then transferred to the TIE Office division. She loved her work and was quick to learn new things on the spot as her job required.

On July 20th, 1990, she was blessed with one son who she cherished, Mike Schneider.

Her favorite pastimes were art, music, rock hunting, walks, and most of all, time with family and friends. She could hear a song and then play it on the piano or keyboard, she got superior awards for ear training when she was young. She was known as the family photographer. She also had a gift with the animals, very few she couldn't get along with. One dog, Bailey, even ran away to her house. But her favorite was being Nana B to her three grandchildren, and they loved her just as much.

She was diagnosed with MS and did very well at keeping it under control. She had Covid in December of 2020 and recovered. She had her vaccinations but the last infusion for her MS stripped her immune system she almost immediately got Covid again and pneumonia from it this time.

We lost our bright light on November 23rd, 2021. Her last words were: “See you on the other side”. Her faith was strong and we know she was welcomed by her family.

She is survived by her son, Mike (Jordyn) Schneider; grandchildren, Ashlyne, Alden and Emmett; parents, Jim and Monica Schneider of Rapid City SD; aunt, Vera Livingston of Custer SD; cousins, Darcy (Steve) Lockwood of Yankton SD, Rod (Jeanna) Eckert of Selah WA, Randy (Theresa) of Yakima, WA; aunt, Marcia Eisenbraun of Custer SD; cousins, Wendy (Clint) Allison of Quinn, SD, Jorin Eisenbraun of Sturgis, SD, Becky (Chad) Thibodeaux of Lake Charles, LA; aunt, Glades Guisinger of Tucson, AZ; cousin Ross (Fina) Guisinger of Oracle, AZ; Uncle Wayne (Gale) Schneider of Defuniak Springs, FL; cousin, Matt Schneider of Denver, CO; and a bonus son, Chris Martin of Rapid City, SD. She was also survived by many other family and friends that she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Mike; her grandparents, Ross & Bernice Guisinger, and Arnie & Bert Schneider; Uncle Ray Guisinger, Cousin Debra Eckert; Uncle Bud Eckert; and Uncle Floyd Livingston.

Services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, Rapid City on December 4th at 10:00 a.m. with lunch and burial to follow. Visitation will start at 9 a.m.

