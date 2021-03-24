Brent J. Sharkey

RAPID CITY | Brent John Sharkey was born on Oct. 31, 1968 in Rapid City to John and Ilene Sharkey completing the family and joining big brother, Howard. Brent lost his short battle with cancer on March 22, 2021 with his family by his side.

Brent attended elementary, middle and high school in Rapid City, graduating from Rapid City Stevens High School in 1987. Brent wrestled competitively in high school along with racing motocross. He also enjoyed water skiing. After high school, Brent attended college at USD and Winona State University. Following college, he worked for Hilt Engineering before starting his own company, B&H Asphalt.

Brent met the love of his life, Cammy, in 1992 and they were married in July of 1994. Brent and Cammy worked together to raise their family of three boys in Rapid City and it was during these years that Brent became re-engaged with Westside Wrestling Club, which his father started in 1982. Brent served as the President of the club for 18 years.

Brent was heavily involved in his son's lives and along with Cammy, one of their biggest supporters. He loved to travel and watch his kids play sports. Brent believed strongly in giving back to the community and supporting local organizations. Family always came first for Brent and he instilled that in his children. He always led by example -- both at work and at home.