Brent Van Boening

RAPID CITY | Brent Lee Van Boening was born on March 8, 1957 in Hastings, NE. He died on Jan. 15, 2021 in Rapid City at the age of 63.

Brent attended schools in Fort Morgan, CO, Northglenn, CO, Madison, WI, Menomonee Falls, WI, and Rapid City. He graduated from Stevens High School in 1975. He was a member of the Stevens High School football and wrestling teams.

Brent moved to Florida where he learned the trade of a mason. He helped build many high-rise buildings along the Atlantic coast. He married Suzanne Porter and together they had three children: Matthew Baron, and twins, Roxanne and Maxwell.

Brent moved back to South Dakota where he bought and ran the town bar and restaurant in Hill City. He then formed his own company A-1 Masonry. He and his company built many schools in the area including buildings at Douglas and many schools in eastern South Dakota. He received numerous awards for his work. He helped build the new entryway to Mount Rushmore. After retiring due to health reasons, Brent worked part time as a bartender at the Blue Lantern and loved playing pool and darts in his spare time.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorene (Darby) Van Boening and his wife, Suzanne Van Boening.