Brett Vanderbush passed away unexpectedly on March 24 after suffering heart failure. Our family grieves deeply a life cut short, but cherishes the memory of a great man that was loved by many.

Brett is the son of Cliff and Paula Vanderbush, and brother to Jodi Lehman and Ryan Vanderbush.

From an early age, Brett sought adventure and never stopped finding something new to explore in God's creation. He was wildly intelligent and found deep meaning in the small details of life that most overlook. From watching a bald eagle soar to studying the unique architecture of an old building, he discovered beauty and inspiration in the world around him wherever he went.

Brett's heart belonged in the mountains of Montana and his soul on the clear water beaches of the Caribbean. His ultimate freedom was being in the grandness of nature... taking a drive or watching the waves crash in over the shore, always with a trusted dog by his side and a song on the radio. He loved an annual fishing trip with family every summer and cherished the time - whether fish were caught or not.

Brett had a compassionate heart, sometimes to a fault. He cared deeply for others, and always rooted for the underdog, putting the needs of others above his own well-being. He was pursuing his dream of becoming a counselor, helping others find comfort, hope, and a new perspective on life. A perspective of freedom and positivity that he carried with him always.

His highest honor in life was loving his family well. Brett is survived by a father, mother, sister, brother, cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews that love him fully and will miss him terribly. He shared a special bond with his father, Cliff, that few in life are lucky enough to experience.

Not for a minute did he take this life for granted. Brett faced more challenges on this earth than most ever will, but he met them all head-on, determined to come out the other side. He never gave in and fought as hard as a man can fight until his unexpected final day. Brett was an organ donor, and we believe his final sacrifice helped save the lives of others, and fulfilled his dream of giving hope and healing to those around him.

While we mourn Brett's passing, we find comfort in knowing with certainty that he's home with Jesus, no longer hindered by pain. If you need him, you'll find Brett driving down heaven's golden streets, with the windows down and a dog in the backseat, singing an old gospel song as the eagles soar overhead.

In lieu of flowers, the family graciously accepts donations to cover end-of-life expenses and a memorial tree for Brett.

A celebration of life will be held on April 1, 2023 at First Wesleyan Church at 2:00 PM. The public is invited.

Arrangements are being made with Kirk Funeral Home.