SIOUX FALLS - Brian Aust, 42, passed away in Sioux Falls, SD, on September 27, 2022, surrounded by family.

A private burial will take place with family on Monday, October 3, 2022, in Howard, SD. George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota was entrusted with arrangements.

A Celebration of Life will take place on November, 12, 2022, at Josiah's Coffeehouse and Cafe in Sioux Falls. Open house with the Aust family will be from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., with a Friends of Austie Rock the Wristband open mic storytelling session from 8:30 p.m.- 10:00 p.m. George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota was entrusted with arrangements.

Please give memorials in Brian's name to a favorite local organization to share in his spirit of generosity.

Brian was born July 14, 1980, in Las Vegas to Ken and Marilyn Aust; brother to: Shane and Rich. Two years later, he moved to Box Elder, where his father was newly stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base. He graduated from Douglas High School in 1998.

Brian believed deeply in the importance of education. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from South Dakota State University, and a Master of Arts from the University of Nebraska.

He continued his love of education by working as Director of Communication for Associated School Board of South Dakota, aiding in the efforts to lobby for public education from 2005-2012.

In 2012, he moved to Sioux Falls and served in marketing insights strategy and business development capacities at Sanford Health. He proudly participated in Leadership South Dakota, class of 2018.

Brian had recently started his own business development consulting venture, Brian Aust Strategy.

Brian was a visionary, master communicator, articulate storyteller and understood the value of community. His blended a unique mind, creativity and passion to tackle complex ideas and make big things happen. He passionately advocated for causes and regularly utilized one of his greatest gifts - bringing people together.

Brian's Christian faith strengthened him daily, and he cherished the Bible verse Philippians 4:13. Brian is now at peace with Jesus, and undoubtedly using his skills to plan a reunion celebration for us.

In 2015, Brian married his Loveliest, Lisa Johansen. With her by his side, Brian embraced adventure by traveling and soaking up culture. He loved football (C'mon Cowboys!), creating culinary magic, and music.

Brian's sphere of influence extended across the country. His contact list was a mile long, but he always had time for a phone call, to make someone laugh or offer words of wisdom. He impacted others with his warmth, bright smile, and effervescent, genuine personality. No one could make the room erupt like Brian.

Brian leaves behind wife, Lisa; parents: Ken and Marilyn Aust; brothers: Richard (Angela) Aust and Shane Aust; aunt, Jolene Falk; cousin, Michael (Surasi) Falk; uncle, Dale (Linda) Yunginger; aunt, Mary (Pat) Hawley; uncle, Keith (Mary) Aust; parents-in-law: Dale (Linda) Johansen; brother-in-law, Paul Johansen; many beloved cousins; countless friends; and godson, Lucas Jensen.