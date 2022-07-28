RAPID CITY - Brian Huot 37 of Rapid City passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Visitation will be from 10:00am-11:00am at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home on Saturday July 30, 2022, with a Celebration of Life starting at 11am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.

Brian Joseph Huot was born into a large and loving family in Rapid City, South Dakota on September 13, 1984. As the fourth child of Elizabeth (Jylha) and Samuel Huot, he was eagerly anticipated by parents who dreamed of a large family. He was the cutest of the bunch and his older siblings welcomed him with all the care, teasing and love that a baby could tolerate. As he grew, we watched him become a very sweet soul. He was sensitive and kind, adventurous in the neighborhood with friends and skilled at putting his imagination to work. As the family grew, Brian became a beloved big brother to two younger siblings who looked up to him and wanted to be just like him. Brian filled the house with music, spending time practicing songs with great friends and bandmates, and playing his drums loud enough for the neighbors to hear. Everyone loved to hear him play. His conservative parents, who did not feel like they could be seen at the Hemp Hoedown, even wore disguises because they would never miss a show. He graduated from Rapid City Stevens High School in 2003. His passion for music led him to attend McNally Smith College of Music in Minneapolis, Minnesota where he earned a degree in Music Recording and Production in 2006. In 2008 Brian married his high school sweetheart, Kelli Shaw. During their eight years of marriage Brian seemed happiest when they lived in Montana. He loved the rivers and the mountains there. Brian moved back to Rapid City in 2011 where he continued his education by pursuing a degree in history and ultimately graduating from Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota with a Bachelor's of Science in History. When Brian's mother died in 2012 the family was devastated, and he was forever changed.

He passionately worked in the field of mapping out archeological finds for Quality Services and more recently for the State of South Dakota at the Archeological Research Center. His passion for his work was evident in his enthusiastic conversations with friends and family regarding different projects and the history behind them. On June 5, 2015, Brian began his own family with Lexie Vlietstra upon the birth of their son, Hayden Samuel Huot. Hayden immediately become the most important person in Brian and Lexie's lives. Brian had a passion for music, read the deepest books, enjoyed the outdoors, but beyond everything else, the love of Brian's life was Hayden. Brian was a loving and patient father. His time with Hayden was marked by big hugs, bike rides, tickle fights, and imaginative play. In the past year, Racheal Michael became a very special person to Brian and Hayden and poured love into their lives. Everyone could see the joy that Hayden brought to Brian, and Brian was always excited to talk about their adventures together.

Shortly after Brian's passing, Hayden said it best when he said, "I wish I could just tell my dad one more time how much I love him". Brian was loved all who knew him, cherished deeply by his family, and will be forever missed.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth (Jylha) Huot. He is survived by his son, Hayden Huot; his father, Samuel Huot; his siblings Crystal (Gavin) Williams, Christopher (Lisa) Huot, Michael (Kirsten) Huot, Kirstin (Adam) Hockhausen, Jeremy (Emily) Huot; numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. In remembrance of Brian's life, the family has created a fund for Hayden's college education. Donations can be sent to Michael Huot at 3001 Stockade Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702 or through Venmo @MichaelHuot (585-831-6922).