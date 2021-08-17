Brian K. Yeoman

He was born Oct. 1, 1950, in Rapid City, SD, the oldest child of Donald and Darlene Yeoman. He attended Rapid City High School where he was an All American Running Back and then went on to study at the University of South Dakota where he obtained a Master's Degree in Public Administration in 1975. Shortly thereafter Brian moved to Houston, Texas and remained a Texan throughout his life.

In June of 1976 Brian began his career at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston as the Assistant Director of Purchasing. In 1978, he moved to Richardson, Texas to become the Director of Purchasing at the University of Texas at Dallas. Brian returned to Houston in 1980 as the Director of Material Management at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston with the goal of making the Purchasing Department a world class organization at which he succeeded. He was instrumental in developing technology and software to automate the procurement process at a time when automation was in its infant stages. In 1989 he was promoted to Associate Vice President of Facilities Planning and Campus Development where he was responsible for long-term facilities planning and campus development. As such Brian led a staff of professionals including architects, engineers, planners, craftpersons, and personnel required to execute approved plans and projects and the supply chain functions of the organization. The securing of the requisite external resources from the design and construction industry was one of his critical responsibilities.