MISSOURI CITY, Texas | Brian K. Yeoman died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at home.
He was born Oct. 1, 1950, in Rapid City, SD, the oldest child of Donald and Darlene Yeoman. He attended Rapid City High School where he was an All American Running Back and then went on to study at the University of South Dakota where he obtained a Master's Degree in Public Administration in 1975. Shortly thereafter Brian moved to Houston, Texas and remained a Texan throughout his life.
In June of 1976 Brian began his career at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston as the Assistant Director of Purchasing. In 1978, he moved to Richardson, Texas to become the Director of Purchasing at the University of Texas at Dallas. Brian returned to Houston in 1980 as the Director of Material Management at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston with the goal of making the Purchasing Department a world class organization at which he succeeded. He was instrumental in developing technology and software to automate the procurement process at a time when automation was in its infant stages. In 1989 he was promoted to Associate Vice President of Facilities Planning and Campus Development where he was responsible for long-term facilities planning and campus development. As such Brian led a staff of professionals including architects, engineers, planners, craftpersons, and personnel required to execute approved plans and projects and the supply chain functions of the organization. The securing of the requisite external resources from the design and construction industry was one of his critical responsibilities.
Brian successfully constructed on the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston campus a LEED and AIA Top 10 in America building. This accomplishment led him to the next phase of career in sustainability which as in all endeavors he led with a passion. From 2003 to 2019 Brian served as the Director of Sustainable Leadership at the National Association of Educational Procurement. From 2004 to 2007 he served as a Senior Research Scientist at the Houston Advanced Research Center where he created a Green Building Team which provided USGBC LEED consulting services and energy modeling services.
In 2007 until his retirement in 2012, Brian was the City Director Houston at the Clinton Foundation, where he provided advice and council to the City of Houston leadership on a wide range of large scale greenhouse gas emission focused projects under two mayoral administrations. He became restless during his retirement and decided to join the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group as a City Director from 2012 to 2017 where he continued to provide advice and council to City of Houston leadership.
Brian's passion for reading and educating himself on sustainability, climate change, and various other topics, inspired him to produce innumerous published written works that led to several awards and public speaking opportunities.
Brian's enthusiasm and commitment to all that he did was infectious and an inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing him. He had a unique gift for thinking outside of the box and encouraged everyone he came in contact with to do great things. He deemed himself the "Raging Thunder Lizard for Change" and challenged everyone to be the change they wanted to see in the world.
Besides working, Brian had an equal passion for his many hobbies. At a very young age he began working on antique vehicles and hunting with his father. He cherished the many hours he spent with his father learning about vehicles and how to work and care for them. He would gladly partake in antique car shows where the whole family would dress in period clothing and offer to drive the cars for parades and events. He spent a great amount of time with nature and was enamored with the great outdoors. He was dedicated to the sustainability of wildlife and preserving nature.
He traveled not only the US but also the world in pursuit of this hobby of hunting large and unique game that at times produced record trophies with Boone and Crockett. He would proudly tell stories of these prized hunts he made with great friends, share processed meats with anyone who was up to trying something new, and gleefully admire each and every one of his "Yeoman Museum" mounts. He also was an enthusiastic collector of baseball cards, stamps, coins, art, and all things M&Ms.
Brian was a fierce advocate for education. He strongly believed all people should have the opportunity to pursue the education they desired. He has mentored countless people, created several scholarships, and was instrumental in creating the University of South Dakota's Sustainability Department, develop their degree plan, and even ended up writing one of their textbooks.
Brian was an amazing human being. He was a loving father, loyal son, inspiring mentor, and treasured friend to so many. Brian's greatest love was family. He cherished being a dad to Brianne and Brandy. His proudest moments were those spent with his girls. His love of his parents was particularly demonstrated in the care and attention he gave to his mother in her final years.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Darlene Yeoman, and by his youngest daughter, Brandy Yeoman. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Brianne Yeoman; his partner in life, Mary McBroom and her family; his sister, Crystal Kurtz; his brother, Henry Yeoman; and his nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held on Aug. 16, at Earthman Funeral Home Southwest, 12555 S. Kirkwood Dr., Stafford, Texas.
Funeral services were held on Aug. 17, at the First United Methodist Church, 3900 Lexington Blvd., Missouri City.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an organization of your choosing. Some organizations that Brian supported are Boone and Crockett, Kiva.org, the Fort Bend Women's Center, Goodwill, AASHE (the Association for Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education), and the University of South Dakota Sustainability Department.