Brigadier General Retired Donald "Don" W. Holliday

RAPID CITY - Brigadier General (Ret.) Donald "Don" W. Holliday passed away on July 8th at 1:50 p.m. in Rapid City, SD.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Friday July 15th at Osheim Schmidt Funeral Home.

Christian Wake service to begin at 7:00 p.m. Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16th, at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rapid City under the direction of Father Brian Lane.

Burial will be at the Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City with military rites conducted by the South Dakota National Guard.

Don was born March 4, 1931, at Luther Hospital, Watertown, SD to Donald E. and Olga (Kornmann) Holliday, the oldest of three sons. He attended elementary school in Watertown, SD, before relocating to Brookings, SD, graduating from Brookings High School in 1949. He attended South Dakota State University graduating with a BS in Education in 1953. He also graduated as a Distinguished Military Graduate receiving a commission from ROTC in the Regular Army as a 2nd Lieutenant.

He served on active duty in the U. S. Army with duty stations at Fort Benning, GA; Fort Riley, KS; Fort Leonard Wood, MO; Alameda Naval Air Station, CA; Salzburg, Austria and Augsburg, Germany. He resigned from the Regular Army on September 1, 1956, enrolling as a Graduate Student at SDSU. On October 18, 1956, while in graduate school, he became a member of the South Dakota National Guard in Brookings. On July 1, 1957, he transferred to State Headquarters in Rapid City beginning his career as a full-time technician with the South Dakota National Guard. In January 1958, he met Betty D. Kostel who was teaching at Rapid City Central High School. They were united in marriage in Betty's hometown, Tyndall, SD, on December 27, 1958. Don and Betty were blessed with four children, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren: Jane, January 12, 1960, Beth, July 24, 1961, Tom, November 13, 1963, and Kay, June 2, 1966. Grandchildren are Abbie Lockwood (Jane and Dave Lockwood), Callie, Grant and Megan Woody (Beth Woody), Tyler and Caitlin Holliday (Tom & Debbie Holliday), and Karsten and Tove Kopperstad (Kay & Perry Kopperstad). Great grandchildren are Kayden, Liv and Kingston Holliday and Finn Burson (Tyler Holliday & Michelle McCann).

Brigadier General (Ret.) Holliday retired as the Assistant Adjutant General, South Dakota National Guard on June 30, 1985. He then worked as an Investment Broker with A. G. Edwards & Sons Inc. 11-1/2 years before retiring. He was dedicated to serving his clientele, many remaining friends long after he retired. When he retired from the investment business, the office manager asked why was he retiring? Don's response: he and Betty wanted to visit Grandchildren, making it difficult to take care of clients. Don was very proud of his National Guard service and the time in the investment business. He was outgoing, humble, generous and a thoughtful man of great integrity who was a true gentleman.

Don and Betty loved supporting all their children's activities and rarely missed a band or sporting event. When raising their family, Betty and Don were very active in community affairs. Don was Past President of the following organizations: National Guard Association of South Dakota, South Dakota State University Foundation, Sky Ranch for Boys, Toastmasters Club, Downtown Kiwanis, Department of Military Affairs Federal Credit Union, Meadowbrook PTA, Rapid Skiers, and the South Dakota Federal Business Association (West). He was a Lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the National Guard Association of the United States. For more than 15 years he represented the National Guard at meetings of the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee. Don was a lifelong supporter of SDSU and loved following all SDSU sporting events. Every day mattered and every individual mattered to Don. He was grateful for the many lifetime opportunities, friends and blessings offered to him.

He truly valued his relationships with his many friends, keeping in touch with those he grew to know and appreciate through his life. Don and Betty more than anything, cherished their family, they enjoyed visiting and watching the development and successes of their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and were proud of all their achievements. Don and Betty loved to travel, having the opportunity to visit Europe, Canada, Latin and South America as well as visiting many states and going on several cruises. One of their most enjoyable and memorable trips was a cruise to Alaska celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with every member of their family.

He is survived by his daughter Jane (David) Lockwood of Spearfish, SD; daughter Beth Woody of Missoula, MT; number one son Tom (Debbie) Holliday of Gilbert, AZ; and daughter Kay (Perry) Kopperstad of Stavanger, Norway; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren.; a sister-in-law June Holliday of Alma Center WI; a brother-in-law Jack Kostel of Portland, OR, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Betty, his parents, Don and Olga Holliday, his brothers Bob Holliday and Larry Holliday, sister-in-law Ann Kostel, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Kathleen and Augie Puccinelli.

In lieu of flowers a memorial may be given to the South Dakota State University Foundation or South Dakota National Guard Museum.

