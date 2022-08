RAPID CITY - Bruce Allen Skyberg, 71, of Rapid City, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 near Lead, South Dakota.

A Graveside services with military honors will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Friends may gather at 9:30 am at Osheim & Schmidt funeral home to proceed to the cemetery.

A memorial will be established.

