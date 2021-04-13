Bruce C. Peterson

RAPID CITY | Bruce Charles Peterson, 75, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Naples Florida Community Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones.

Bruce was born on May 19, 1945 in Hot Springs, the son of Merle and Mildred (Anderson) Peterson. Bruce graduated from St. John's Military School in 1965. He married Fay Hershly in October 1967. They lived, worked, and raised their two daughters in Rapid City where Bruce served as a Chief Warrant Officer in the Army National Guard, 665th Maintenance Company, and worked as an inspector in the Combined Support Maintenance Shop.

He is survived by his wife, Fay Peterson; his two daughters, Tara (Todd) Heinle and Tamara Hampton, all of Naples, FL; and his grandchildren, Madison Hampton of Boston, MA, and Mason Hampton, stationed at Travis AFB, CA.

Bruce enjoyed life at every opportunity. He loved his Second Amendment rights, working on his classic cars, hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren, which brought him to Naples as a snowbird.

A visitation is planned for Wednesday, April 14, from 5-7 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home.

Funeral services are being held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. A private family internment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.