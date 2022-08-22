Bruce E. Taecker

Bruce married Dawn Rae Donaldson and they moved to Rapid City SD. Together they had two children. Scott Taecker and Stephanie Taecker Harrington. He worked at Metz Bakery and later at Black Hills Packing Company, He started working for UPS and retired after 30 years. His wife Dawn passed away and later he married Wendy Paz in 2014. Together started a new adventure and moved to Mountain Home Arkansas Hunting was one of Bruce's passions, both archery and gun hunting. After moving to Mountain Home, he became an avid golfer. Some of his best friends he met at the Big Creek Golf Course. They shared many rounds of golf, many stories and laughs. They continued to support him throughout his illness with calls, messages and emails to brighten his day. Bruce passed away after a 5 year battle with a rare form of cancer. He is survived by his wife Wendy Taecker, his son Scott (Toni) Taecker. Daughter Stephanie (Scott) Harrington. Grandchildren Dillon (Tera) Harrington, Madison Harrington and Jade Taecker. Great granddaughter Wyatt Harrington. Step children, Brad Paz and Melissa (Brad) Wind. Step grandchildren Walker and Haleigh Paz. Natalie, Mckenna, Noah and Jacob Wind. Three sisters, Sharon Schortzmann, Bonnie Morris, Mary Ann Douville, three brothers, Harold Taecker, Jr. Merril Taecker and Roger Taecker. He was preceded in death by his wife Dawn, parents Harold and Patronella (Nell) Taecker, brother Clayton Taecker and sister Joan Goeman.