Bruce H. Allen, MD passed away on December 8, 2022 at the age of 91.

A celebration life will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church in Rapid City, with Rev. Adam Knudson officiating. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmdit.com.

Bruce was born February 18, 1931 to Scott Bernard and Mary Harris Allen in Wessington, SD, the third of five children born at home. He graduated from Huron High School in 1949. He then completed a pre-medical degree from University of South Dakota and received his medical degree from Temple Medical School, Philadelphia, PA in 1957. During his college years Bruce spent summers working as a seasonal park ranger at Jewel Cave. He interned at Ancker Hospital, St. Paul, MN, served as a Flight Surgeon at Perrin Air Force Base, Sherman, TX and completed his residency in Ear, Nose and Throat surgery at Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI. He began clinical practice at Rapid City Medical Center in 1965 and later collaborated in the formation of Parkside Professional Medical Clinic where he worked from 1967 until 2002. During this time, he also consulted at Sioux San Indian Hospital and Ellsworth AFB. For the latter part of his career, he worked for the VA hospitals in Sturgis and Hot Springs. He was a lifelong member of the American Medical Association and the Academy of Otolaryngology. His service to others as a physician was most fulfilling to him for over fifty years.

Bruce met Jacqueline Louise Anderson in Vermillion at the Pi Beta Phi house and they started dating while working in Custer State Park. Married in 1955, in Aberdeen, SD and together they raised four children. They enjoyed entertaining friends at their home, family skiing, and numerous trips to visit children/grandchildren. Bruce was blessed with a beautiful tenor voice, played trumpet and had a lifelong love of music. He spent many years singing with the First Presbyterian church choir, Barbershop Quartet, and playing trumpet in New Horizons community band. Other hobbies included woodworking, gourmet cooking club, and pheasant hunting. He was a founding board member of West Hills Village retirement community and spent his final years lovingly cared for by the staff.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years; his brother, Paul Allen, SD; his children: Karen Allen Failinger, CO, Susan Roux Sheehan (Brian), FL, Richard Allen (Claire), SD, Dianne Rodrigue (Stephen) ME; fifteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his older brother, Gene Allen and sisters: Alice Hohenthaner and Carol Boyer. In addition, he is a descendant of William White who sailed on the Mayflower.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church or The Club for Boys in Rapid City.