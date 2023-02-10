Bruce H. Allen, MD passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2022 at the age of 91. His grandparents were homesteaders in the 1890's in Hand and Beadle counties of eastern South Dakota (Mayhew Allen/Etta Verbeck and UG Harris/Sarah Major). He was born on the family farm in Wessington SD to Scott Bernard Allen and Mary Elizabeth (Harris) Allen, the third of five children. In the 4th grade they moved to Huron where he participated in many activities: Boy Scouts, Kiwanis, Rotary, DeMolay, baseball, basketball, football, band, Scotsman Chorus and a traveling swing band that performed from the back of a truck. He was elected to Boys State and Boys Nation. After graduating from Huron High School in 1949 he enrolled in Radio Technology School. With encouragement from his beloved Uncle Glen, he changed course and completed a medical sciences degree from the University of South Dakota in 1955. During the summers Bruce worked as a seasonal park ranger at Jewel Cave. A chance meeting with a selection committee member taking a tour led to his entrance to Temple University Medical School, Philadelphia, PA and graduation in 1957. He interned at Ancker Hospital, St. Paul, MN in 1957-58.

He then served as a Flight Surgeon at Perrin Air Force Base, Sherman, TX from 1958-61. His residency in Ear, Nose and Throat surgery at Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI was completed in 1965. He was passionate about microscopic inner ear surgery to cure diseases obtained prior to vaccines and antibiotics. His clinical practice began at Rapid City Medical Center in 1965. Upon the formation of Parkside Professional Medical Clinic, he had a private practice from 1967 until 2003. During this time, he also consulted at Sioux San Indian Hospital and Ellsworth AFB. For the latter part of his career, he worked for the VA hospitals in Sturgis and Hot Springs until 2012 when he retired at age 81. He served as a preceptor for USD medical students during his entire career. A lifelong member of the American Medical Association and the Academy of Otolaryngology, his service to others as a physician was most fulfilling to him for over fifty years.

Bruce was a Beta Theta Pi at USD when he met Jacqueline Louise Anderson while both worked as dishwashers at the Pi Beta Phi house. They started dating while working in Custer State Park in the summer of 1953. Married in 1955 in Aberdeen, SD, they raised four children together. They enjoyed entertaining friends at their home, family skiing, and numerous trips to visit children/grandchildren. Bruce was blessed with a beautiful tenor voice, played trumpet and had a lifelong love of music. He spent many years singing with the First Presbyterian Church choir, Barbershop Quartet, Rushmore Singers and playing trumpet in New Horizons Community Band. Other hobbies included woodworking, gourmet cooking club, and pheasant hunting. He was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church USA and founding board member of West Hills Village retirement community where he spent his final years lovingly cared for by the staff.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, his brother Paul Allen, SD, his children Karen Allen Failinger, CO, Susan Roux Sheehan (Brian), FL, Richard Allen (Claire), SD, Dianne Rodrigue (Stephen) ME, 15 grand-children and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his older brother Gene Allen and sisters Alice Hohenthaner and Carol Boyer. In addition, he is a descendant of William White who sailed on the Mayflower.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church or The Club for Boys in Rapid City.

A celebration life will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church in Rapid City, with Rev. Adam Knudson officiating. Inurnment will be 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmdit.com