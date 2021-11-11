SPEARFISH | Brynolf (Bernie) Swen Wanhanen, 81 of Spearfish SD passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Garden Hills Assisted Living Center.

Bernie was born January 15, 1940 in Deadwood, SD to Swen and Mary Wanhanen. He graduated from Lead High School in 1958 and went on to Black Hills College to earn his teaching degree in 1962. Bernie and Ruth Ann Reatz were married in 1958, had three children and were later divorced. Bernie and T. Gay Abel married in 1981 and shared their lives and love until Bernie's passing.

Bernie started his teaching career in Hulett, WY and moved to the Lead – Deadwood School District in 1965 to teach High School math until he retired in 1995. He enjoyed working with the students and watching them learn and grow. Bernie also drove the school bus during the school year and worked for the U.S. Forest Service during the summers when school was not in session.

Bernie lived his entire life in the Black Hills area. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He also enjoyed bowling, coaching little league baseball and traveling to see new areas of the country. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his loved ones.

Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Wayne Wanhanen and his son Steven Wanhanen. He is survived by his wife Gay Wanhanen, his children Ron (Kathleen) Wanhanen, Karri Blasi, DJ Senese (Sherri Turkula), and Jannine Tonya (Don) Miller. Bernie had nine grandchildren, Connor Wanhanen, Kellie (Steven) Lim, Paul Blasi, Calvin (Jill) Blasi, Alexander Miller, Michael Miller, Ryan Senese, Jason Turkula and Krystina Turkula. Bernie is also survived by his sister-in-law Katherine Wanhanen and nieces Jodi Holzer and Julie Shoop and their families. Bernie will be greatly missed.

The family will host a gathering in the spring for friends and family to meet and celebrate the life and share memories of Bernie. Place and time will be announced at a later date.

