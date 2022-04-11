 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bud Perault

  • 0
Bud Perault

KADOKA - Bud Perault, age 90, of Kadoka, South Dakota, died on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Kadoka Nursing Home.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, with a prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Rush Funeral Chapel in Kadoka.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Belvidere Community Church in Belvidere.

Interment with military honors will follow at the Kadoka Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Couples get a dousing at UK Wife Carrying Championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News