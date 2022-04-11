KADOKA - Bud Perault, age 90, of Kadoka, South Dakota, died on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Kadoka Nursing Home.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, with a prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Rush Funeral Chapel in Kadoka.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Belvidere Community Church in Belvidere.

Interment with military honors will follow at the Kadoka Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka.