Butch Fanning, age 77, of Vetal, South Dakota, died on Monday, February 20, 2023 at his home in Vetal.

A rosary service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Martin.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2023 at the Old American Legion in Martin.

Interment with military honors will be held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Martin.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.