PHILIP | Byron Denke, 77, died Sept. 6, 2021.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Memorial visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Rush Funeral Chapel in Wall.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, at First Lutheran Church in Wall.

Private family burial will be at the Elm Springs Cemetery.