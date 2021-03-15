Calvin Bisgaard

During his service time in Germany, handsome Staff Sergeant Calvin met the love of his life, beautiful Lore Gehring of Schwabish Hall. Calvin and Lore were married in Stuttgart, Germany in 1952. They were happily married 63 years, until Lore's passing in August 2016. Together they loved dancing and card parties, camping and time with grandchildren.

After his honorable discharge, Cal started working in sales in the mobile home industry. With his friendly and outgoing personality, Calvin was a trusted salesman. He worked with Rapid City Trailer Sales, Green Star Homes, and Northern Hills Homes for almost 40 years.

At the age of 70, Cal decided to master the games of golf and bowling. He would modestly say he mastered neither, however he managed to garner two holes-in-one, continued league golf until he was 91, and bowled with a high league average until age 92. Athletic and vibrant, Calvin also delighted in water skiing with his grandsons until he was almost 80. He loved fishing, camping, hunting, and boating. He had one of the prettiest gardens around with flashy zinnias surrounding his prolific vegetables. Cal will always be remembered as a devoted grandfather, attending games, concerts, scouting events and teaching his gardening skills.