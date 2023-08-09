Calvin Eugene Weyers

DELANSON, NY - Calvin Eugene Weyers, 69, died on July 28, 2023 of a glioblastoma at his home in Delanson, NY. Calvin was the fourth of twelve children of Leo and Idonna Weyers, raised on the family farm south of Hay Springs. On a family farm, life was rich – hard work in the fields and raising cattle and rambunctious play with siblings and neighborhood kids. It was here he developed his lifelong love of a good practical joke. He attended the one-room River View school until entering Hay Springs High. He earned an appointment to the United States Coast Guard Academy and graduated to serve five years as an officer.

Calvin was a gifted athlete at both football and track, excelling in high school and setting records and advancing to compete nationally as a cadet. He earned licensure as a Professional Mechanical Engineer with a long career serving the US government and defense contractors, specializing in submarine service.

He leaves behind his wife, Jane Bystry; three daughters: Amanda (Weyers) MacDonald, Alexis Weyers, and Eva Weyers; three brothers (Rick, Tim, and Paul); six sisters (Lorinda Elson, Alynn Brodine, Marcia Estrada, Cammy Horn, Amy Snyder, and Anna Taylor), and many friends in New York and northwestern Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Catherine; brother, Kendall, and parents.

If you wish, a gift in his memory to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY 12208 (www.communityhospice.orgonate) or the Restoration Fund for Christ Church, P.O. Box 92, Duanesburg, NY 12056 (www.christchurchduanesburg.org/) would honor his life.

For Calvin's full obituary visit whitevanburenfh.com.