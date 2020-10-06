MURFREESBORO, Tenn. | Candyce Robinson Havenstrite, 63, passed away on Oct. 5, 2020 after a valiant struggle with peritoneal cancer.

Candyce was born Feb. 18, 1957 in Murdo, South Dakota, to Bill Robinson and Donna (Robinson) James. From Murdo, the family spent time in Groton, Clear Lake, and settled in Rapid City, SD. Candyce graduated from Rapid City Central in 1975 and from South Dakota State University with a B.S. in Interior Design in 1979.

After graduating from SDSU, Candyce spent years in the design industry working for furniture stores and buying and selling antiques all over the country. Candyce landed in Nashville, TN, and met and married Jim Havenstrite and opened and operated Haven Interiors. On Jan. 27, 1999, Samantha, their only daughter, was born.

In 2005, Candyce and Sam moved back to Murfreesboro, where Candyce worked at Bradford's Interiors and eventually was self-employed as an interior decorator. Candyce had a keen eye for design and enjoyed her invested relationships with her close clients and friends. Candyce had a dedicated work ethic and was passionate about her craft.