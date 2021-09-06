Carl 'Jack' Pengra

RAPID CITY | Carl D. “Jack” Pengra was born on Sept. 1, 1929 in Shirttail Canyon, just south of Pringle, SD. Carl's twin sister Carol followed by just a few minutes. The twins quickly became known as Jack and Jill and joined brothers Chuck and Win and sister Ida May at home.
Carl grew up in the Pringle area and moved to Hot Springs in 1949. He graduated from High School in Hot Springs that same year. The following year he met Carol Joy Harbaugh. They were married on June 2, 1951 in Igloo, SD and were blessed with two children, Carl Dee and Kathleen Marie (Kay).
Jack served our nation in the U.S. Army from August 1951 until he was Honorably Discharged from active duty to the Army Reserves in 1953. He was Honorably Discharged from the Army Reserves in 1959.
Carl joined the Masonic family in 1962 and was raised to Master Mason that same year. From 1962 until his death he was a proud member of Mount Rushmore Lodge 220 Rapid City, SD Ancient Free and Accepted Masons, York Rite, Scottish Rite, Order of the Eastern Star, Rapid City Shrine Club, Order of Demolay, Jobs Daughters and the National Masonic Camping Club. Carl was passionate about each organization and the individuals that he met and worked with along the way. He attained local, state, national and even international leadership positions and citations for the work he performed with these Masonic bodies.
Jack worked in the grocery industry for many years, even owning his own store, Carl's Health Foods in Rapid City. He retired from the Commissary at Ellsworth AFB in 1988.
Jack loved the Black Hills and the wildlife provided inspiration, entertainment, and endless hours of hunting and fishing pleasure. His pride was keeping his family and extended family close. Jack was blessed with four grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Each had a very special and individual relationship with their Grandpa Jack. He always had time for each and every one of them.
Carl and Carol were blessed with 70 years of marriage and enjoyed their retirement years at their home east of Box Elder, at their Wyoming property and cabin, and most recently as members of the Westhills Village family in Rapid City.
Carl passed on Sept. 1, 2021 with his family by his side. Not everyone has the amazing ability to enter and leave this earth on the same day, but Jack did, after 92 wonderful years.
Carl is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Kay (Jerry) Roth; daughter-in-law, Dixie Pengra; grandchildren, Lonny (Mandy) Roth, Jana Danley, Zac (Chanteal) Pengra, and Leah (Jeff) McMichael; as well as great- and great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his twin sister, Carol (Jill) Best; sister-in-law, Rilda (Pengra) Ketchum' and numerous and beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Charles B. "Carl" and Marie (Ball) Pengra; his son, Carl Dee Pengra Jr.; granddaughter, Amy Sue Pengra; brothers, Charles C. and Winfield A. Pengra; and sister, Ida May (Pengra) Nauman.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9 at the Funeral Home, with interment to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorials may be given to the Rapid City Masonic Building Association or York Rite Holy Land Pilgrimage.