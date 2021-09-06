Carl 'Jack' Pengra

RAPID CITY | Carl D. “Jack” Pengra was born on Sept. 1, 1929 in Shirttail Canyon, just south of Pringle, SD. Carl's twin sister Carol followed by just a few minutes. The twins quickly became known as Jack and Jill and joined brothers Chuck and Win and sister Ida May at home.

Carl grew up in the Pringle area and moved to Hot Springs in 1949. He graduated from High School in Hot Springs that same year. The following year he met Carol Joy Harbaugh. They were married on June 2, 1951 in Igloo, SD and were blessed with two children, Carl Dee and Kathleen Marie (Kay).

Jack served our nation in the U.S. Army from August 1951 until he was Honorably Discharged from active duty to the Army Reserves in 1953. He was Honorably Discharged from the Army Reserves in 1959.