Carl (Joe) Bunnell Bunnell

GYPSUM, CO | Carl Joseph (Joe) Bunnell, 48, of Gypsum, Colorado died at 5:35 pm in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit (S.I.C.U.) at Denver Hospital's Trauma Center located in downtown Denver, Colorado.

Joe Bunnell, as he was known amongst friends, was born on June 23, 1973 in Greeley, Colorado to Donna Schulze - Bunnell and husband Ron D. Bunnell. Carl Joseph would join his only other sibling, brother Dale Allen, in the Bunnell household in Johnstown, Colorado. Carl attended public schools in Wright, Cheyenne and Gillette, Wyoming before graduating high school and going on to Black Hills State University where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business in 1995. Carl had met Misty Dawn Thomas some years before. The couple would marry shortly after Carl's graduation from the University. They would be blessed with the birth of two sons: Barclay Dale Bunnell born in 2001 and Maxwell Carl Bunnell born in 2006. In 2010, the parents separated.

Soon after a divorce and in the midst of a recession, Carl would soon dissolve his recycling business based in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. He and his two sons would move to Colorado in the Eagle Valley area high up in the Rocky Mountains. He worked his first years there with Frito- Lay in sales and delivery before becoming a successful store manager with Auto-Zone. Later he landed the job-of-his-life with a small vacation consulting group based in the Vale, Colorado area. He worked out of his home to remain deeply involved with his two sons. There he remained until the traumatic accident in the early afternoon of Thursday, December 2nd. Carl is survived by his two sons, Barclay and Maxwell; his brother, Dale Allen Bunnell of Salida and his parents, Ron and Donna Bunnell of Rapid City. Carl had declared himself as an Organ Donor through the Donor Alliance of Colorado from which many persons will benefit.

A special financial assistance fund for Carl's sons is being established by Carl's most recent employer. Any in-person memorial services have been postponed due to covid. This death was from an unforeseeable traumatic injury - the entire family has been vaccinated - but, if you would like to do something in this most wonderful father's memory, vaccinate yourself and get your booster.