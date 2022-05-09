HOT SPRINGS - Carlton "Carn" Blume, 80, of Hot Springs, SD, passed away May 3, 2022, at Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs, SD.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.
