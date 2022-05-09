 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carlton "Carn" Blume

  • 0

HOT SPRINGS - Carlton "Carn" Blume, 80, of Hot Springs, SD, passed away May 3, 2022, at Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs, SD.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: Ex-Jail Official, Inmate She Helped Escape Caught In Indiana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News