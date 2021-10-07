WINNER | Carmen Diane King was born in Winner, South Dakota, to the beautiful union of William King and LaVera Lenora King on Nov. 4, 1953. Carmen was the youngest of four. She was raised in a loving home with her dad firmly believing in the Bible. She had fond memories of them attending bible school and their dad reminding them of the 10 commandments when they were scolded. She always enjoyed listening to stories of her parents' horse and buggy days.

She met and married Alvin Bordeaux while living in Winner and after a short period divorced.

Carmen attended schools in Denver, Colorado and graduated from Winner High School in 1972. She went on to college and received her Secretarial degree from Black Hills College. She then moved to Mission, SD working at the BIA Superintendent's Office and the Todd County Public School Dormitory. Later she returned to Rapid City, where she was employed by the Lakota Times, NAHA (Native American Heritage Association) and SCI Communications.

While living in Rapid City, she met Richard Hartsell and during this relationship she gave birth to two beautiful daughters, Heather Renae and Rachel Lenora. She always would tell us that she was so lucky to have had her daughters and would add, “though late in life”.