Carmen Theresa (Black Crow) Addison-Gray

ATLANTA, Ga. | Carmen Theresa Gray, non-traditional psychology and nursing student, mother, military wife, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, died two weeks short of her 66th birthday on November 12, 2021. She described herself as a full-blood Native American from the Northern Arapaho Tribe of Fort Washakie, WY.

In her early years, she worked at Houston Medical Center in Georgia and at Regional Hospital in South Dakota, which inspired her to pursue a BSN degree at Georgia State University.

She planned to later reside and work near the reservation because she had a soft heart for her people. She was a devoted Pentecostal and her faith defined who she was, a woman of kindness, forgiveness, and love. She organized worship events and ministry services, and cooked and donated food for Atlanta homeless organizations.

She stated, “I believe the people who are happy in their later years have experienced many positive events in their lives and have no regrets. I did not believe I would reach this age and it seemed to happen quickly. I am happy being my age, with grandchildren, and being around my children.” She connected a broader range of her family tree by beginning a family reunion in 2013, which continues with the help of friends and family.

Carmen is survived by her spouse, Charles H. Gray, Jr. of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Danielle Gray; sons, Shawn Wilde and Michael Rodney Gray; grandchildren, Nadim Antar-Wilde and Debbie Stauty; great-grandson, Mankato Milo-David Delacruz-Stauty; siblings, Celia Farley, David Black Crow, Angela Richards, Connie Lawrence, Susan Spotted Bear, Alicia Lofton, Joseph Black Crow, Justin Black Crow, Morgan Black Crow, Jared Black Crow; stepmother, Anne Black Crow; and many extended relatives and friends.

Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, Milo Black Crow, Sr. and Esther Addison; siblings, Gary Black Crow, Aaron Black Crow, Milo Black Crow, Jr., Austin Black Crow, Allen Black Crow, Jesse Ketch-Black Crow, and Debra Black Crow.

Wake Services: One night wake service starting at 4:00 PM, Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Eagle Nest CAP Office in Wanblee, SD

Funeral Services: 9:00 AM, Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at the Eagle Nest CAP Office in Wanblee, SD

Officiating: To Be Announced

Burial Services: 2:30 PM, Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD

Arrangements entrusted with Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, SD