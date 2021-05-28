Carol A. Orrell

LAWTON, Okla. | Carol Ann (Cook) Orrell, 73, passed away on April 8, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

Carol was born Feb. 14, 1948. She grew up in New Underwood, attending grade school and graduating from high school. Carol went on to pursue a career in nursing, becoming a RN. Carol later furthered her nursing career, graduating with a certified RN nurse anesthetist degree in Staten Island, New York.

Carol married the love of her life, Wayne Orrell, on Nov. 3, 1979 at the FBI Academy Chapel in Quantico, Virginia. Carol and Wayne followed their careers living in several states along their journey, ultimately settling together in Oklahoma where they lived, worked, and retired.

Carol enjoyed driving her golf cart with her beloved dogs, Zeus and Teddy, riding beside her. She also loved watching her Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team. She would return to South Dakota annually in the summertime to attend family reunions.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Lamont and Edna Cook, and her brother, Michael Cook. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Orrell of Lawton; siblings, Darrell (Sandi) Cook of Arizona, Jeanie (Terry) Ashley of Rapid City, Ellen (Larry) Clifford of New Underwood, and Robert (Daphne) Cook of Summerset; nephews, Chris, John, Wesley, Colton, LaMont and Caleb; and nieces, Lisa and Jessie.