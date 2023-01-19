DODGE, NE - Carol Ann Bottomley, age 79, of Dodge, formerly of Scribner and Rapid City, SD, died Friday, January 13, 2023 at Parkview Home in Dodge, NE.

Carol was born to Arthur and Bertha Zeller on May 11, 1943 in Rapid City, SD. Former member of Zion Lutheran Church.

Carol worked at the utility company shortly before the 1972 flood in Rapid City, and South Dakota Job Service until she retired.

After retirement, she moved to Nebraska to be closer to her daughters.

Carol is survived by son, James Bottomley of Rapid City, SD; and daughters: Carol Sue (Patrick) Dunklau of Scribner, NE and Jennifer (Shane) Kreager of Valley, NE; her grandchildren: Jessi, Kassi, Aaron, Alan, David, Olivia; and six great-grandchildren; friends: Judy (Archer) Storebo and Sheryl Gardella.

No services will be held at this time.

Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

