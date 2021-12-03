RAPID CITY | Carol Ann (Kelly) Furiga, 76, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, December 11 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, with Fr. Cody Maynus officiating. Visitation will be one-hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow lunch at the Mtn. View Cemetery in Rapid City. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com

Kelly was born July 24, 1945, in Rapid City to James Nesbit and Norma Evelyn (Lundin) Monheim. She was raised in Rapid City and graduated from Rapid City High School in 1963. She attended college at Black Hills State University in Spearfish and later graduated from Northern Arizona University.

Kelly loved her children, baseball, horses, dogs and especially her two grandchildren. She was an ardent fan of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cardinals.

Kelly is survived by her children; Jeffrey “Jeff” Furiga of Rapid City, Gregory “Greg” Furiga of Mesa, AZ, Anthony (Lia) Furiga of Tempe, AZ, and their children Cooper and Mila.

Kelly was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers; Larry and Richard Monheim.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Canyon Lake Little League.