RAPID CITY - Carol Ann (Robbie) Hodge, 71, of Rapid City, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
Carol Ann is survived by her husband, Dan; her daughter, Megen Marie Gahley, Homedale, Idaho; two grandsons: Devin Gahley, Nampa, Idaho and Levi Gahley, Homedale, Idaho; two stepchildren: Danny Hodge IV, Staci Lynn and numerous grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the North Haines Volunteer Fire Department, 1290 Country Rd., Rapid City at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
A memorial will be established to St Jude's Hospital for Children.