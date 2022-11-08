 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carol Ann (Robbie) Hodge

  • Updated
  • 0
Carol Ann (Robbie) Hodge

RAPID CITY - Carol Ann (Robbie) Hodge, 71, of Rapid City, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Carol Ann is survived by her husband, Dan; her daughter, Megen Marie Gahley, Homedale, Idaho; two grandsons: Devin Gahley, Nampa, Idaho and Levi Gahley, Homedale, Idaho; two stepchildren: Danny Hodge IV, Staci Lynn and numerous grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the North Haines Volunteer Fire Department, 1290 Country Rd., Rapid City at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

A memorial will be established to St Jude's Hospital for Children.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk reportedly considers putting all of Twitter behind a paywall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News