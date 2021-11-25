BOX ELDER | Carol Darlene Phelps, 90, Box Elder, died Monday, November 22, 2021 at Monument Healthcare, Rapid City.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m., Friday, November 26, 2021 at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home followed by burial at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Carol was born to Adolph C Oellrich and Berla (Burris) Oellrich October 16, 1931 in Montford, Wisconsin.

The family moved to South Dakota when Carol was 2 years old.

She married Morris Leslie Phelps on April 30, 1951, in Hot Springs, South Dakota.

Carol started working for JC Penny's at the age of 18 as a stock girl in Hot Springs and retired after 44 years of service as the office manager of the JC Penny store in the Rushmore Mall. Mom and Dad moved from Hot Springs to Rapid City in 1952 and to Box Elder in 1975.

In 1968 Mom and Dad bought the Rapid Roller Dome and successfully operated it until 1974.

Mom was Dad's right hand in all of his adventures thru the years, Black Hills Pigeon Club, Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department, and the Happy Acres Pigeon Feed Store.

Mom volunteered as an assistant cook for Camp Friendship (a camp for special needs children) for 13 summers.

She loved to travel to the Oellrich family reunion each year to catch up with family news.

She is survived by three daughters:

Christine Carol and husband Robert (Bob) Cox, Hyattville, Wyoming.

Janet L Carpenter Rapid City, SD., and Joyce L Swinehart Rapid City, SD.

Grandchildren

Jeneffer V and Clint Smith, Belgrade, Montana. Jeffrey J and Shannon Bailey, Rapid City, SD. Brian K Cox, Cheyenne Wyoming. Jackie Swinehart, Rapid City, SD. Michael L and Suzy Welk, Phoenix, AZ Amanda J. Carpenter, Rapid City, SD. Laura Cox, Gillette, Wyoming

Great Grandchildren

Talon L and Jordan Jewell Phoenix, AZ

Malcolm Jayne Carpenter, Rapid City SD

Paige Steier and Tori Leui Rapid City, SD

Ashley Robertson Rapid City, SD

Taylor Bailey, Loveland, CO

Alea Bailey, Loveland, CO

Evan Bailey Rapid City, SD

Braedyn Steier, Rapid City, SD

Madie Smith, Missoula MT

Matthew Craig Smith, Belgrade MT

Great Great Grandchildren

Evelyn Leui Rapid City, SD

Desmond Leui Rapid City, SD

Hadley Mae L Jewell, Phoenix, AZ

She is also survived by her brother Hugh H Oellrich, and three sisters Freda and Bob Bream, San Diego, CA, Betty Graf and Viona Garnick, both from Hot Springs, SD and numerous nieces and nephews.