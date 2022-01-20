RAPID CITY | Carol Donnenwirth left our world on Sunday, January 16, 2022, a day after celebrating her 92nd birthday.

Carol was born January 15, 1930 to Lilly Ness and Ludwig Graslie at their ranch near Red Elm, SD. She attended the Star Prairie School and graduated from Faith High School in 1947. Carol earned a teaching certificate from Black Hills Teacher College and taught in two one-room schoolhouses. Her greatest adventure of 68 years of marriage began on June 5, 1949 when she and Buzz Donnenwirth married in Faith. They lived at the Bentley and Regent North Dakota Milwaukee Railroad Depots as their family grew.

In 1966 as the railroad declined, they moved to Rapid City, SD. Carol helped Buzz in his State Farm Agency and worked for Black Hills Power and Light and Manor House. She was always involved at the First Congregational Church, PEO Chapter CD, Altrusa International, past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star, past Guardian of Job's Daughters, Sons of Norway, past president and lifetime member of Volksport, Paint and China Club, China Guild and more. Carol and Buzz spent many years volksmarching, walking all 50 states and their capitols, the Canadian provinces, and Europe for a total of 25000 miles. She started 2 bridge marathons of 42 and 18 years duration. Playing bridge, china painting and creating memories with her grandchildren were her priorities.

Survivors include children Cathy Donnenwirth Phoenix, AZ, Coreen (Eldon) Lerwick Spearfish, SD, William (Sarah) Donnenwirth Gilbert, AZ and Wanda (Jim) Kinzeler Florida. Sister Serene Vance, Rapid City, SD. Grandchildren Dana Donnenwirth (Angelique) South San Francisco, CA and daughters Alexis and Michelle Hara, Krista (Brady) Blake and son Freeman Tempe, AZ, Daniel (Mollie) Lerwick, and Alen Momcilovic of Spearfish, SD and Lili Donnenwirth, Phoenix, AZ. Her lifelong friend of 55 years Norma Thomsen. A multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins across the United States and Norway.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband Buzz, daughter Carmen, her parents, brothers Orville and Louis Graslie and sister Lavonne Butler.

A memorial has been established to Storybook Island. Her service will be at the First Congregational Church of Christ with Reverend Kathleen Batchelder officiating on Friday January 21 at 2:00 pm with Burial following at Pine Lawn Cemetery.

We are in complete understanding of each person's ability to attend due to Covid. If you are able to attend, we ask you wear a mask. We lost precious time with Carol throughout this pandemic.

Kirk Funeral Home.