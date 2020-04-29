Carol Halfhide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carol J. Halfhide

CHADRON, Neb. | Carol Jean Thompson Halfhide passed away at home on Friday, April 10, 2020.

She was born June 27, 1939 in Pawnee City, NE (SE corner of NE) to Ellis and Marjorie Thompson. Carol resided in Pawnee City during her school years and graduated with the Class of 1957. She attended one year at NE Wesleyan in Lincoln.

She was united in marriage to Art Halfhide on June 21, 1959. They moved to Lincoln where Art was enrolled at the College of Pharmacy. Carol took full-time employment with the Lincoln Gas Company. Along with being a full-time student, Art worked part-time at a local Lincoln drug store. Three years later Art graduated in June 1962 and soon after moved to Chadron to work for Myers Drug for almost 40 years. Carol faithfully cared for their two children who were born in Chadron. For many years she taught piano lessons to several children and helped Art with their cleaning business.