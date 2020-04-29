Carol Halfhide

Carol J. Halfhide
CHADRON, Neb. | Carol Jean Thompson Halfhide passed away at home on Friday, April 10, 2020.
She was born June 27, 1939 in Pawnee City, NE (SE corner of NE) to Ellis and Marjorie Thompson. Carol resided in Pawnee City during her school years and graduated with the Class of 1957. She attended one year at NE Wesleyan in Lincoln.
She was united in marriage to Art Halfhide on June 21, 1959. They moved to Lincoln where Art was enrolled at the College of Pharmacy. Carol took full-time employment with the Lincoln Gas Company. Along with being a full-time student, Art worked part-time at a local Lincoln drug store. Three years later Art graduated in June 1962 and soon after moved to Chadron to work for Myers Drug for almost 40 years. Carol faithfully cared for their two children who were born in Chadron. For many years she taught piano lessons to several children and helped Art with their cleaning business.
The Lord gifted Carol with perfect pitch. She could play anything she heard by ear as well as play written music. For almost 60 years she played for weddings, funerals, community events, patriot/military functions, the local nursing home, and for her church. Many enjoyed her unique style and complimented her frequently, but in her response, she always gave the credit to the Lord for her musical gift. All her grandchildren hold special memories of her playing the piano for them and also of joining in with their instruments or singing along.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and younger brother, Jim. She is survived by her husband, Art; her son, Kevin and daughter-in-law, Kristen of Warrensburg, MO; her daughter,Teresa and son-in-law, Patrick of Boise, ID; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her brother, Bill and sister-in-law, Janis along with several nieces and nephews.
In her younger years she learned who Jesus Christ is and what He did on the Cross for everyone. After she placed her faith in Jesus Christ for forgiveness of her sin, she gained a firm trust and a personal relationship with Him. This has been her anchor throughout her life. Because she desired to share the good news of the Lord with others, many knew she loved Him by the life she lived.
Even though being recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer was a hard trial, she trusted the Lord through her illness and was confident of the blessed hope of eternal life with her Lord and Savior. Because He lives, we can face tomorrow!
A memorial has been set up for Samaritan's Purse (Franklin Graham ministry).
Pallbearers: John Irving, Bill Nemecek, Dale Barker, Levi Calhoon, John Barnum, Bill Ramm
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.