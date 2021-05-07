RAPID CITY | Carol J. Harris, 77, passed away unexpectedly May 5, 2021.

Carol was born in Parkston, SD to Arnold and Viola (Montefering) Weber on September 20, 1943. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1961.

She married Joseph L. Harris on February 2, 1963 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City. Joe and Carol raised their family in Rochester, MN and moved back to Rapid City to retire in 1995.

Carol is survived by her husband of 58 years, Joe Harris; daughter, Cathy (Steve) Hanson; son, Gary (Laurie) Harris; granddaughter, Michelle Hanson; brother, Glenn (Patti) Weber; sister, Janice Gilliland; and sister-in-law, Connie Weber.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Viola Weber; and brother, Larry Weber.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. May 12, 2021 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help with Father Brian Christiansen officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery on Sheridan Lake Rd. Services will be live-streamed on the Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home Facebook page.

Arrangements are in care of Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.