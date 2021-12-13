RAPID CITY | Carol Jane Doyle, 86, passed away on December 8, 2021 at Monument Health Hospice House in Rapid City. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 16, at 10:00 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.
