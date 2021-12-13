 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carol Jane Doyle

  • Updated

RAPID CITY | Carol Jane Doyle, 86, passed away on December 8, 2021 at Monument Health Hospice House in Rapid City. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 16, at 10:00 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Boy charged in school deaths to stay in adult jail

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News