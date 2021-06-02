RAPID CITY | Carol McCoy, 90, died Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Monument Health Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Carol Ann Lindenmeyer was born April 10, 1931 in Sioux City, Iowa to Julius and Kathleen (Cussen) Lindenmeyer.

She retired in 1982 from Government services at IHS Hospital as a librarian of Medical Records in Pine Ridge.

Survivors include her daughters, Deborah Sheard of Rapid City and Kathleen Gutenkauf of LaQuinta, CA; a plethora of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Dr. Richard Lindenmeyer of Rapid City and Robert Lindenmeyer of Rainier, OR.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Reid McCoy; sister, Joann Casale; son, Daniel Schmid; and grandson, Ray Russell.

Visitation begins at 1 p.m., with funeral mass at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 4, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.