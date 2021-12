KEYSTONE, SD | Carol McDonald, 89, passed away in her Keystone home on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, December 4th from 8:30 am – 10:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter – day Saints (2250 Moon Meadows Drive) followed by a funeral service at 10:00 am – 11:30 am. Graveside will be held around 1:30 pm at Mountain View Cemetery in Keystone, SD. Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home assisting with funeral services.