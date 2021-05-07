 Skip to main content
RAPID CITY | Carol Merchen went to be with her Savior Jesus and husband Mel in glory Thursday morning May 6, 2021.

Sons Mark, Todd, Doug and their families invite all of Carol's many friends and family to a celebration of "His Life Lived In Her" service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday., May 11, 2021, at the Hills View Evangelical Free Church in Piedmont, SD. Take the west bound Stagebarn I-90 Exit 48; cross the bridge and then take the service road on the west side of I-90 about a mile to Hills View Church. You can participate live stream or recording at https://hillsview.org/stream.

