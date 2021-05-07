Carol Merchen

Sons Mark, Todd, Doug and their families invite all of Carol's many friends and family to a celebration of "His Life Lived In Her" service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday., May 11, 2021, at the Hills View Evangelical Free Church in Piedmont, SD. Take the west bound Stagebarn I-90 Exit 48; cross the bridge and then take the service road on the west side of I-90 about a mile to Hills View Church. You can participate live stream or recording at https://hillsview.org/stream.