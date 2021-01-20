STURGIS | Carol Merrill, 78, formerly of Pierre, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Monument Health in Rapid City.

Carol was born on June 4, 1942 to Ernest and Merle (Dolphus) Laundreaux on the Cheyenne River Agency. She grew up in Agar and graduated from Agar High School in 1960. Carol married Larry Merrill on Oct. 1, 1960 in Gettysburg. In 1962, they moved to Pierre.

Carol worked for the SD Department of Transportation; SD Banking Commission; as a hostess and waitress at the Bunkhouse Café; and Clerk of Courts for the Federal Court System.

In 1994 they moved to Rapid City and in 1996 they moved to the Boulder Park Subdivision in Sturgis.

Carol enjoyed playing poker in Deadwood, fishing, scrolling through Facebook, baking, spending time with her grandkids and her pet dogs, Digger and Slugger. She bowled on the Pierre Ladies Bowling League, served as the US Naturalization Ceremonies Coordinator and was a United Blood donor.