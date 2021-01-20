STURGIS | Carol Merrill, 78, formerly of Pierre, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Monument Health in Rapid City.
Carol was born on June 4, 1942 to Ernest and Merle (Dolphus) Laundreaux on the Cheyenne River Agency. She grew up in Agar and graduated from Agar High School in 1960. Carol married Larry Merrill on Oct. 1, 1960 in Gettysburg. In 1962, they moved to Pierre.
Carol worked for the SD Department of Transportation; SD Banking Commission; as a hostess and waitress at the Bunkhouse Café; and Clerk of Courts for the Federal Court System.
In 1994 they moved to Rapid City and in 1996 they moved to the Boulder Park Subdivision in Sturgis.
Carol enjoyed playing poker in Deadwood, fishing, scrolling through Facebook, baking, spending time with her grandkids and her pet dogs, Digger and Slugger. She bowled on the Pierre Ladies Bowling League, served as the US Naturalization Ceremonies Coordinator and was a United Blood donor.
Carol is survived by her husband, Larry Merrill of Sturgis; her children, Kevin (Tami) Merrill of Pierre, Kerwin Merrill of Rapid City, Brian Merrill of Pierre and Tamara Merrill of Box Elder; nine grandchildren: Benjamin Merrill, Samantha Pietz, Zachary Merrill, Nolan Merrill, Joshua Smith, Alexandria Robinson, Tyler Robinson, Nevaeh Merrill and Naomi Merrill; and six great-grandchildren: Carter, Maddie, William, Tristan, Samuel and Mila. She is also survived by her brother, Donald Laundreaux and her sister, Tina Hyde.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Melvin and Dorothy Merrill; and a great-granddaughter, Emerson Marie Merrill.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. CST, with 7 p.m. prayer services on Sunday, Jan. 24, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre, with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. It is suggested that anyone attending the services wear masks. The funeral will be livestreamed at the top of Carol's obituary at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Memorials can be directed to St. Joseph's Indian School in Chamberlain, Boys Town in Omaha, NE, or NAMI South Dakota.