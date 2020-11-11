Carole Dailey

Carole J. Dailey

CHADRON | Carole June (Huber) Dailey passed away quickly and peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

Carole was born in the year 1926 in Elkhart, Indiana. During WW2, Carole met and married Joseph B. "Ben" Dailey Jr. who was in the U.S. Navy. Carole was a “Rosie the Riveter” during the war working in a military radio and communications plant making “portable” two way radios for the military. After the war, Ben and Carole returned to his home on Long Island, New York and started a family. Pamela, Patricia, Karl and Kurt filled the bill nicely.

Carole was a homemaker until Kurt (her youngest child) started school, and then she rejoined the workforce. Though working outside the home, Carole continued to be a “Mom” and was always there for the family. Those from Chadron, Crawford and Dawes County know Carole as “full of Spit and Vinegar” – well, that's how she lived her life too. If pressed, I would say that most of her children's attitudes came from her. Never give up and if they want a fight, just spit in their eye.

She may be gone now, but her legacy will live on in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren… Rest well Carole, you deserve it.